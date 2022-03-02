Digging deeper into the Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that's resulted in the dismissal of hundreds of cases

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The hearing for the man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at Ala Moana Center has been continued to next week Thursday.
53-year-old Masachiro Asep appeared at Wednesday's hearing through video conference from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
The Office of the Public Defender requested time to draft a written reply to the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney's challenge to its motion to have the case dismissed.
Asep is charged with three counts of fourth degree sexual assault. The public defender's office wants this case dismissed because of a recent Hawaii Supreme Court ruling.
All across the state, private and public defense attorneys continue to file motions to dismiss misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor cases.
Attorney Megan Kau does not represent Asep but she specializes in criminal defense.
"All of the charges that we have right now that have been brought via information have either been dismissed already or are about to be dismissed," Kau said. "One was a sexual assault, one was abuse of a family or household member, we have an assault case coming up -- the hearing is going to be scheduled for some time next month."
The Honolulu prosecutor's office tells KITV4: "...approximately 730 misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor cases have been dismissed under the State v. Thompson ruling."
Last December, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled on a case from 2016, in which Corey Thompson was charged with abuse of family or household member on the Big Island.
The high court said the criminal complaint was not signed by Thompson under oath or made by declaration, as required by statute, so the lower court was correct in dismissing the case without prejudice.
"For the past 20 years, the government has not been filing complaints following this statute, and in State v. Thompson, our Hawaii Supreme Court said well that needs to end," Kau said.
"This is a check and balance, and so while it seems very minute or a very small detail that the complainant needs to sign off, it's for a very good purpose. It's to avoid collusion and avoid corruption," she added.
All four county prosecutors want the state Legislature to pass a measure to change the statute.
House Bill 1541 would allow the prosecuting attorneys to sign the criminal complaints, rather than requiring the victim or complainant.
"When State v. Thompson first came out, the deputy prosecuting attorneys were signing a declaration themselves and declaring that the facts were true and correct, however, the judges have found that's not enough to satisfy the statute," Kau said.
The House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs committee passed HB 1541 on February 1.
"It is the deputy prosecuting attorney's responsibility to obtain the declaration or affidavit and attach it to the complaint. The deputy prosecutor can have the police officer or the detective have the complainant sign the declaration or the affidavit but it is up to the deputy prosecuting attorney to follow the rules," Kau said
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has made changes in the wake of the ruling.
HPD told KITV4 in a statement: "Shortly after the court decision, HPD added a declaration that is now automatically attached to all police reports. HPD is also working with prosecutors to review past cases and to complete declarations for the cases that will be refiled."
Most of the cases are being dismissed without prejudice, which means prosecutors can refile all those cases. However, the Honolulu prosecutor's office says it is refiling cases as appropriate.