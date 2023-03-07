Decades-old Maui rape and murder case dismissed with prejudice

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front nearing Kauai this evening will sweep from
west to east through the islands overnight tonight through Wednesday
night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight tonight
and continue through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations
all islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 10 to 16 feet late tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.