Deadly stretch of road near Ewa has those who work in the area concerned

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The stretch of Farrington Highway near Old Fort Weaver Road in Ewa near Kahi Mohala has claimed another victim.
Honolulu police say a 59-year-old man crossed the center line Monday morning and drove into a pillar. The pillar showed signs of previous crashes, with black bruising caused by other vehicles having previously collided there.
More than one have ended in a fatality.
"It's dangerous over here. Dangerous," said one woman who works near the accident area.
Those who work in the area near Farrington Highway and Old Fort Weaver Road are making the history of that stretch of road clear.
"They had an accident at the bus stop," said another worker in the area.
More than seven deaths have taken along that roadway since 2017. The latest was a man driving his truck into a pillar there at 8 a.m. on Monday.
In 2020, there were two crashes reported -- a 57-yeard old and a 70 year-old man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
In 2019, a couple died along that stretch in an alleged murder-suicide.
There's also a couple and their male friend who died along there back in July 2017.
"It does get a little narrow," said Kia salesman Marco Calatrava who sells cars just minutes down the road.
He's got some suggestions on what can be done to make it safer.
"They could try those reflective signs. So like if you see income and outcoming traffic, at least you can see it from the distance," Calatrava said.
The speed limit on that section of Farrington Highway is 35. But that number seems to be as forgotten by drivers as the speeding sign laying on the side of the road behind one of the pillars.
"They could put up more sand barriers. I hate seeing fatalities on the news. So maybe a small barrier around each pillar would make it safer, rather than hitting straight concrete," said Calatrava.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.