DEA makes multiple fentanyl arrests after several overdoses on Oahu By KITV Web Staff Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Drug Enforcement Agents arrested two men for fentanyl distribution and other crimes.The arrests come after two Oahu men died from alleged fentanyl overdoses.

Court documents show Bronson "Bronzy" Kepa'a, and Matthew "Debo" McBraun, were both tied to getting the drug on Hawaii's streets.Court documents show Kepa'a was arrested on Kamahao Place in Pearl City last Wednesday.Federal agents found 61 grams of fentanyl, and more than a kilo of crystal methamphetamine in his home.

Officers also found a hand gun in his apartment.Kepa'a is currently in federal custody, and being held without bail.