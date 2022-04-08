 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Day four of the trial for brother of Kathrine Kealoha brings out years of FBI evidence

  • Updated
  • 0
Rudy Puana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Day four of the drug trafficking trial for the brother of Katherine Kealoha had the prosecution revealing years of evidence obtained by the FBI on the big island doctor.

One of the witnesses the prosecution called to the stand was a pharmacist who filled prescriptions for Christopher McKinney, Dr. Puana's close friend.

In his testimony, he verified records that showed dozens of prescriptions issued by the Puana Pain Clinic to McKinney between 2015 and 2017 that totaled thousands of oxycodone pills

Prosecutors also called to the stand several FBI agents who testified that they collected years of evidence on Puana and McKinney that included 20-thousand pages of phone and text logs. The focus was on 2015 where the logs showed several instances where McKinney made a call to an accused drug dealer, followed by a call to Puana shortly later.

Agents also presented documents of four years of Dr. Puana's travel flight history, showing he made trips to Honolulu on the same day he issued prescriptions for McKinney.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday with more witnesses from the prosecution. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK