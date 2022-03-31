Day 1 of drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, begins

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The criminal trial against the brother of former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kaoloa is underway at Federal Court in Honolulu. The drug trafficking trial for Dr. Rudolph “Rudy” Puana began Thursday morning in federal court.
Federal prosecutors charged Dr. Puana with prescribing drugs to nearly 1,000 patients between 2012 and 2017. Twenty-one of them received 30-milligram oxycodone pills, but a “staggering number” of those pills went to just two patients, prosecutors said.
The first witness prosecutors called to the stand was Puana’s ex-wife and co business partner, Dr. Lynn Puana.
Lynn Puana stated that in 2018, “Rudy” Puana had a drug addiction problem. He told her he was taking 10 oxycodone pills a day. She said it was “very surprising” and added that she “can’t recall a time she prescribed 10 pills a day,” to a patient.
Lynn said she suggested he go to rehab on the mainland, which he did in August 2018. She says she then bought rest of the clinic from him and changed its name.
Lynn said in September Rudy contacted her and asked her to retrieve a notebook from the locked room in the clinic where they kept drugs and other items. She said the notebook appeared to contain notes on treatments of individuals.
“I was confused and. A little bit shocked. I didn’t quite understand at all what was going on,” Lynnn told the court.
She explained they kept electronic records which is why she found the printed document was confusing.
Lynn decided to mail the notebook to her lawyer instead of giving it to Rudy. The notebook included notes on drugs given to patients.
One of the patients in the drug notes was a person named “KK” in 2014 which Lynn suggested to the court was Rudy’s sister, Katherine Kealoha.
More witnesses are expected to take the stand later Thursday.