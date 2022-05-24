Daughter seeking justice and answers after mother found dead after being sexually assaulted

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A young woman received a call from the Honolulu Medical Examiner's office letting her know that her mother, Jennifer Smits, was found dead. While she was shocked and saddened to hear that, she was more in disbelief after police told her what they saw on the surveillance video.
"She really did have a good heart. She was very like, when I say wholesome, she was wholesome, like, she loves plants, she loves animals," said Cassie Smits, the victim's daughter.
Cassie never thought she would be making funeral plans for her mother at such a young age. Jennifer Smits was 51 years old.
"I love her and love her a lot so and I hope she's proud of me because I know she's a private person, but my decision to do this at the end of the day was because I know that there needs to be awareness for her," Cassie Smits said.
She is referring to the circumstances of her mom's death, regarding what happened to her at a bus stop on Dillingham Boulevard near Kalihi Street.
"I'm still trying to grasp the entirety of it," Cassie Smits said.
Police said a passerby found Jennifer's body just before 7:00 a.m. on April 21. Police later realized after looking at surveillance video that she had been sexually assaulted just hours earlier.
"So I was just like, sure more shock and disbelief you know about the whole thing," Cassie Smits said.
Cassie admits her mother struggled with mental illness and was homeless at times, and may have been at the bus stop that night to sleep there.
Police arrested a 47-year-old suspect nearly three weeks later for two counts of sex assault, but he was released pending investigation.
The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney told KITV4 in a statement: "Because this case remains under active investigation, we're going to respectfully decline comment at this time."
"Well, right now they don't know whether or not she was alive or not at the time that took place," Cassie Smits said.
What may be at issue is what to charge the suspect with. If Jennifer was alive at the time, the crime would be sexual assault in the second degree, which is a class B felony. But if she was not alive at the time, it would be considered abuse of a corpse, which is only a misdemeanor.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner's office told KITV4 it is not releasing any information yet about Jennifer's cause or manner of death.
Cassie's message to the suspect: "If you can come across someone that looks like they're incapacitated or something's obviously wrong, and not only not do anything about it, but attack them while they can't do anything to defend themselves. You're less than human to me."
Cassie is upset the suspect was released, especially since she said police told her they found him using DNA.
"I'm worried about him hurting someone else in the meantime," she said.
For now, she is trying to be strong like she said her mom taught her to be.
Cassie wears a memory close to her heart -- a pendant with her mom's photo on one side, and her photo on the other. It was a gift she received from her mom.
"When she passed away I decided I wanted to start wearing it so I at least have something her hands have physically touched on me," Cassie Smits said. "It hurts me to know that we're going to be probably putting her to rest without knowing everything that happened."
A daughter -- trying to get answers and justice for her mom.
"She's far beyond just my mom. She's one of my best friends."
The family of Jennifer Smits has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.