Dallas police release video of officer shooting woman who fired gun at Dallas airport

Portia Odufuwa has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, and other federal charges are possible, police said.

 Dallas County Sheriff's Office

The Dallas Police Department released edited surveillance and body camera video of a woman who fired a gun at Dallas Love Field Airport Monday and was taken down by a police officer.

Portia Odufuwa, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, and other federal charges are possible, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a news conference Tuesday.

