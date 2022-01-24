 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

An Atlanta-area district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia will be allowed to seat a special grand jury this spring.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested last week to seat a special grand jury starting May 2. Fulton County Superior Court judges approved the request on Monday.

The special grand jury will allow Willis to seat a panel entirely focused on gathering evidence in the Trump investigation. She said she needed such a grand jury in order to issue subpoenas to compel witnesses to testify and to gather additional evidence.

Willis has said she expects to decide on whether to bring charges against Trump in the first half of 2022.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

