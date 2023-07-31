...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Cyclist hit by car, has backpack stolen in Moiliili; suspect still at large
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police, Honolulu emergency medical services and the fire department were on the scene of an apparent robbery in the Moiliili area.
Around 5:10 a.m. Monday morning, a 38-year-old man riding his bike was reportedly hit by a car. The driver then got out of the car, stole the victim's backpack, got back in the car, and fled the scene. The suspect is still at large.
A source close to the investigation says the vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, is stolen.
According to HPD, the incident appears to have happened near First Hawaiian Bank on South King Street in McCully.
If you have any information on this incident, call Honolulu police immediately.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they come into our newsroom.