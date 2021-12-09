Cyber attack shuts down servers at TheHandi-Van, TheBus

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu city officials are investigating a massive shutdown affecting online servers at Oahu Transit Services that is affecting all networks at the agency.
The incident, which officials confirmed was the result of a cyber attack, has completely disrupted service to TheHandi-Van because operators cannot access, view, or print customer reservations.
The attack happened in the early-morning hours on Dec. 9. Officials say the disruption “has the trackings of a ransomware attack” but that no demands have been made, yet. There is no estimated time frame for when networks could be recovered.
Transportation officials say the city is working with the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Honolulu Police Department to gather evidence about the attack.
Customers of TheHandi-Van who already have scheduled pickups are told to call 808-456-5555 in order to receive their ride. Due to the outage, the Department of Transportation Services says they expect a high number of calls and ask residents to be patient.
For TheHandi-Van riders who require rides for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10:
* Rides scheduled BEFORE 9 a.m. should call TheHandi-Van reservations Thursday night between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
* All rides AFTER 9 a.m. may call Friday starting at 5 a.m.
Because of the outage, the city said it will be staging TheHandi-Van vehicles all around the island so that they can respond to customer calls as soon as possible.
Oahu Transit Services operated both TheHandi-Van and TheBus. Officials say, so far, operations of TheBus have not been disrupted and the service will continue on its usual schedule.
TheBus Pass Office, located at the Kalihi Transit Center, has been affected by the outage and officials say customers will not be able to buy HOLO cards or passes. Riders needing a pass are told to go to Satellite City Hall or a retail location that sells HOLO cards.
The transit system services are the only city server system impacted by the outage. Officials say all other city operations are running normally.
We are investigating a massive shut down of online servers at O‘ahu Transit Services (OTS), operator of the City’s TheBus and TheHandi-Van. All OTS networks are affected. TheBus will continue to operate on schedule, and should experience little to no delays in service.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.