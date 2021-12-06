CrimeStoppers: Seeking the public's help locating male wanted for attempted murder

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The island of Oahu in Honolulu County
* Until 715 PM HST.
* At 400 PM HST, radar indicated rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour continuing over Oahu from Aiea to Hawaii Kai. Stream levels
remain high, especially in Waiahole and Waikane Streams. The
Department of Emergency Management reported that the westbound
lanes of the H-1 Freeway were closed near Middle Street.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Emergency management reported.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are
possible in steep terrain.
* This warning includes the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of drainage
ditches and streams, streets, highways, properties, and other low
lying spots.
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
&&
This warning may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding;
persists.;
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL
HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe and
the Big Island. While all islands may experience flash flooding,
the greatest threat will be on Oahu and Kauai tonight and Tuesday.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris
in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across the Hawaiian
Islands as a kona low west of Kauai pulls up deep tropical
moisture over the state. A large band of heavy showers
associated with this low will affect Kauai and Oahu tonight
and Tuesday, while heavy flooding rainfall could develop on
the Big Island and Maui County. Additional rainfall totals of
5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts are possible on
Kauai and Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY CANCELLED FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
.Surf has subsided below advisory level along north facing shores.
Strong southerly winds generating rough, short period chop along
south facing shores coinciding with astronomical high tides
during the pre dawn hours will increase the potential for the
nuisance flooding of low lying areas and local area roadways.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Surf has subsided below advisory level along north facing shores.
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Low lying coastal areas of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai,
Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...During pre dawn hours Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kaiwi Channel...
Maui County Leeward Waters...
Maui County Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 530 PM HST.
* At 437 PM HST, a strong thunderstorm was located 14 nm northeast of
FAD Buoy P, or 19 nm south of Hanauma Bay, moving north at 25
knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy U, FAD Buoy T, FAD Buoy MM, Mokulua Islands, Laau Point
and Ilio Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding
downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are
wearing life jackets.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...40KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&