CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses two recent crimes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu spokesperson, Honolulu police Sgt. Chris Kim, appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday for a live interview.
He provided some background information on CrimeStoppers, a non-profit organization, and explained how police often rely on the public's help to solve crimes.
He also spoke about two recent cases and showed surveillance video of the suspects:
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m., an unknown suspect arrived at the complainant’s residence in the Manoa area in an SUV. The suspect poured an accelerant onto the complainant’s vehicle then set it on fire and fled the scene.
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m., three masked males with armed handguns entered the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on Kapahulu Avenue. The males demanded property from the restaurant employees as well as money from the restaurant and then fled the area in a black four-door sedan possibly a Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
