Crimestoppers Honolulu says stolen license plates can lead to other crimes

HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Crimestoppers says people may be contributing to the crime rate going up and not even know it. Stolen license plates can be used to commit other crimes. When your plate is stolen, you should report it right away.
The theft is a hidden crime, that's not really talked about.
Some thieves are stealing a car or looking for a vehicle similar to the one they have. It's simple for them to unscrew the plates from one car or truck, and then put the new plates on another identical vehicle. Then they can go off and commit another crime.
"This is related to auto theft. It's related to property crimes. It can lead to a lot of things," said Sgt. Chris Kim from Crimestoppers Honolulu.
Crimestoppers is putting the word out for people to check their license plates, as it may not be their plates.
"Not only is it stolen, sometimes the criminals swap out the plates. Make it a habit to do a once over on your vehicle. To make sure both plates are affixed. Most people will look at their rear plate, and not realize their front plate has been stolen," said Sgt. Kim.
Thieves are swapping out, stealing, and altering license plates. "I've seen cases where they're using sharpies to kind of alter the numbers or the letters," said Kim.
Stealing the plate itself is a crime. In many cases, the criminals are committing other crimes like robbery, and using the plates to avoid arrest.
"Right after they commit the crime, they are going to swap out the plates for something else. The officer is out there looking around and the plates dont match up," said Sgt. Kim.
Crimestoppers say it is vital to know your license plate number, and double check to make it's your plates that are on the car.
