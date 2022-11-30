CrimeStoppers Honolulu says don't let your guard down this holiday season

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and thieves are also on the prowl. Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers Honolulu appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 for a live interview on Wednesday to talk about holiday crime prevention.
KITV4: What should people know to avoid becoming a victim?
Sgt. Kim: "I think people tend to get into the joyous occasion. They want to celebrate and we want to remind people don't let your guard down. Always be vigilant, and what I mean by that is pay attention to your surroundings. If you're going to go out shopping be mindful where you're going to park. A lot of times people will load up on their shopping. They'll go back to the vehicles, unload in their trunks and they go back and shop again, but they need to understand that criminals are actually able to break into vehicles in a matter of seconds.
"Try to do a lot of your shopping with cards, what I mean is debit cards, credit cards, as opposed to carrying large amounts of cash. Go with a buddy system. Take someone with you, especially seniors, if they need help going shopping, go with them.
"For those of you at home, try not to make it obvious that your house is filled with a lot of gifts. Invest in security systems, alarm systems, build good relationships with your neighbors and basically look out for each other."
KITV4: A lot of folks are doing online shopping these days. What's your advice to avoid becoming a victim of porch pirates?
Sgt. Kim: "You know we saw an uptick in online shopping during the COVID, when COVID was happening, a lot of people were shopping online and then we saw a slight uptick with package thefts. That's why I want to let people know that when you do online shopping, you're able to give specific instructions on the delivery. You can tell them to deliver this to a certain location or behind a gate or maybe have FedEx or UPS or whichever carrier you're using hold it at their warehouse.
"But also, we were telling drivers as well, you know, be careful for vehicles that may be following you because we've heard cases where delivery drivers are being followed by suspects and they make a delivery. Suspect will then run out and grab the packages."
KITV4: How common are porch pirates in Hawaii?
Sgt. Kim: "At CrimeStoppers we periodically hear about it. We try and keep up with these are being posted on social media. There's a wonderful platform out there, Stolen Stuff Hawaii, where people are able to post things and kind of let their neighbors and you know people in the community know that this is happening. So we see it happen periodically. But there are definitely steps that you can take. Once again just building a good rapport, investing in a surveillance system and just looking out for each other."
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.