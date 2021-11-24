Offers go here

CrimeStoppers and the US Marshals asking for public's help locating Edward Joseph Juckel

Edward Joseph Jukel
CrimeStoppers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - CrimeStoppers and the United States Marshal are asking for the community's assistance in locating 64-year-old Edward Joseph Juckel.

Edward Joseph Juckel is wanted for a no-bail warrant arrest for violating the terms and conditions of his supervised release. 

He is described as being 6'2' tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has an amputated finger on his right hand and walks hunched over. 

Juckel has no local address and is known to frequent the North Shore and Pupukea area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300