Court documents reveal new details in gruesome sword attack outside Waikiki 7-Eleven

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of slicing off a man’s hand in a gruesome sword attack in Waikiki was indicted for the crime by an Oahu Grand Jury, Wednesday.
Jason Walker, 46, is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder for the July 22 attack outside of the 7-Eleven store located near Ena Road and Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.
Walker was working at the 7-Eleven the night of attack. He is accused of using a sword to attack a 51-year-old man following an argument. Details of the attack were revealed in Walker’s arrest warrant, filed in Honolulu District Court on Monday.
According to the warrant, Walker and the victim first got into the argument inside the store. Investigators said Walker retrieved the sword and left the store through the backdoor. As the victim left through the front door, Walker had come around the building and met him and the argument resumed.
It was during this second argument that police said Walker, gripping the sword with both hands, began swinging the blade at the victim. The victim tried to hold up his arms to block the weapon, resulting in critical injuries.
The warrant states the victim’s left hand was completely severed at the wrist and his right hand was mutilated. The victim also sustained a 10-inch-long and 3 or 4-inch-deep gash on his abdomen “causing possible protracted loss or impairment of vital organs,” the warrant stated.
Police found the sword still at the scene, covered in blood. The weapon was described as a 3 or 4-foot-long metal blade with a wood-like hilt and handle.
Police found Walker and arrested him in the area of Kaioo Drive, near Hobron Lane, just before 1 a.m. Investigators say he was sweating profusely and had blood splatter on his shoes.
Investigators did not say what the two men were arguing about or if they knew each other prior to the incident.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Walker faces a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole.
