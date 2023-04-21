Court documents reveal new details in deadly shooting at Maili cockfight

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, the lead homicide investigator for the Honolulu Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, holds a photo of Jacob Borge, one of two suspects in a shooting Saturday, April 15, that killed two people and injured three others after a cockfight, during a news conference in Honolulu, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Police in Hawaii have vowed to step up illegal gambling enforcement after one of the most serious shootings in state history called attention to the dangers that come with cockfighting, which has deep roots in the islands and remains popular despite being illegal. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Court documents are revealing new details about the deadly shooting at a cockfight in Maili.
According to those documents, police say the juvenile suspect, 16-year-old Shaeden McEnroe Kealii, shot 59-year old Cathy Rabellizsa-Manners and the other suspect, 23-year-old Jacob Borge, shot and killed 34-year-old Gary Rabellizsa.
The shootings happened on Saturday, April 15, just after midnight off Kaukamana Road.
Witnesses told police more than a hundred people were at the chicken fight, according to court documents. Once it ended around midnight, a fight broke out between two groups in the parking lot.
Witnesses told police several people including Cathy, her husband, and Gary tried to break up the fight. Court documents say the teen fired five to six shots at Gary and Cathy and Borge also shot at Gary.
The Medical Examiner says Cathy died from a gunshot wound to the face and Gary died after being shot multiple times.
Crime scene investigators recovered seven 9mm shell casings.
Three other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
