Court documents reveal new details, confession in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation

LOS ANGELES (KITV4) -- Arrest complaint documents for the man accused in the grisly Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation reveal new details about the alleged crime.
According to the documents filed in Hawaii’s First Circuit District Court, in an interview with Los Angeles Police detectives on Thursday following his arrest, 23-year-old Juan Baron admitted to murdering the victim and encasing his body in cement.
The victim is identified in the documents as 73-year-old Gary Ruby.
During that Thursday interview with LAPD detectives, Baron said he and Ruby had sex, but Baron said he became angry when Ruby told him he was HIV positive. Baron told investigators that soon after, Ruby began to choke on food and that he reacted by placing a belt around Ruby’s neck and tightening it until Ruby lost consciousness.
Baron said he then dragged Ruby’s body to the bathtub and used a kitchen knife to slit Ruby’s wrists in an effort to stage a suicide.
Baron told detectives he discovered bags of cement in Ruby’s garage and used them to fill the tub. The cement only partially covered the body, so Baron said he went to Lowe’s and bought four additional bags to completely conceal Ruby’s body. After adding the cement, Baron told police that he covered all of that with two layers of coffee grounds in order to mask the smell of decomposition.
According to that interview, the timeframe suggests the killing could have taken places at the beginning of February.
At the end of his interview with detectives, Baron said his plan was to try to fraudulently acquire Ruby’s home and his gold 2020 Audi A6.
Baron appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, multiple arrest warrants were signed in California for Baron -- including four counts for second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree theft, and one count of first-degree identity theft. His extradition back to Hawaii is pending.
Early Friday morning, Baron was transferred to the Inmate Reception Center on Bauchet Street in Los Angeles. He remains in Los Angeles Count Sheriff's Department custody.
A second suspect in this case who was also arrested in California on Wednesday was released from custody Thursday afternoon due to “insufficient ground to file a complaint,” according to the LA County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott Hannon, 34, was released at 2:41 p.m. PST less than 24 hours after his arrest in Inglewood, Calif. As a result of the investigation, HPD says Hannon was released from custody after it was determined that he was not involved in the murder. The investigation is ongoing.