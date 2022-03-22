Court documents reveal new details about the murder on Round Top Drive

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Court documents released on Tuesday reveal more details about the murder on Round Top Drive. Police interviewed three witnesses who identified Nainoa Damon, 19, as the suspect.
Police were initially called to the lookout area on Round Top Drive just before 2 a.m. last Friday, March 18, after a caller reported what sounded like fireworks going off. That was followed by a report of gunshots.
According to court documents, police found a pool of blood in the lookout area, with a spent R.P. 9mm Luger casing nearby. Police later learned that the man who had been shot, 18-year-old Haaheo Kolona, had been taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
Kolona had been shot in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the Honolulu Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be by gunshot, and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
According to court documents, police interviewed a man who said he was with Kolona at the time of the shooting. He told police that while he was hanging out with friends at the lookout, a man wearing a black ski mask approached them, and demanded his gold chain, while pointing a handgun at him.
He said that's when Kolona pulled out a handgun from his waist area in response, and pointed it at the man who was trying to rob him. The man wearing the ski mask then pointed his handgun at Kolona, fired one shot, and took off.
According to court documents, the witness identified the suspect as Damon because of the tattoo on the top of his hand, along with his body stature, eyes and voice, and that he has known Damon for five years.
Two other witnesses, who said they knew and recognized Damon, told police that Damon approached the crowd, pointed, and waved a black handgun at everyone while telling them not to move.
Another witness recalled seeing two people wearing ski masks get out of a white colored vehicle. She told police one person approached the crowd while pointing a handgun at them, while the other person did not engage in the incident.
Police named Damon as the suspect in their murder investigation, and he turned himself in at the Wahiawa police station on Saturday afternoon.
Damon is charged with murder, robbery, two counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, place to keep pistol or revolver, and terroristic threatening.
He appeared in court on Tuesday via video conferencing for his arraignment and plea. He is scheduled to be back in court next week Wednesday, March 30 for his preliminary hearing.
Damon's bail is set at $1 million.