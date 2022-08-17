Court documents reveal new details about the brutal attack in Waianae

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted Oscar Kanoa, 43, of Waianae for attempted murder.
Kanoa is accused of brutally attacking and critically injuring a 51-year-old woman at her home on Leihoku Street in Waianae. Police said the two had an intimate relationship.
Court documents filed on Wednesday reveal new details about what happened before and after the victim was attacked.
Police watched surveillance video, and discovered that last Friday, August 12, the victim returned home by herself at 7:57 p.m., and she appeared coherent and uninjured.
At 8:46 p.m. Kanoa arrived at the victim's home. August 12 was Kanoa's birthday.
At 9:03 p.m. police said Kanoa and the victim appeared to get into an argument in the garage, and police said the video showed Kanoa pushing the woman several times before forcibly pushing her into the home.
Early the next morning, on Saturday, August 13 at 3:28 a.m., police were called to the woman's home. Officers were told there was an unresponsive woman.
According to court documents, Kanoa initially told police that the woman had a seizure. He later changed his statement to say that the woman went limp while they were being intimate, and that's when he called 911. He later changed his story again, saying he went to use the restroom and when he came back he found her unresponsive.
Police said they noticed that Kanoa's left hand was swollen and appeared red around his knuckles.
According to court documents, Kanoa also changed his story in his written statement, saying when he arrived at the woman's home, he thought she was sleeping, and said she was dizzy and throwing up.
Kanoa also told the EMS paramedic a different story, saying the woman was drunk, had a seizure, and fell. He also told the paramedic, when asked about his injuries, that he and the woman were wrestling.
The victim was taken to The Queen's Medical Center, where the doctor said she has multiple facial fractures and injuries to her brain that are life-threatening. She also has bruises.
The following day, on Sunday, August 14, police located Kanoa near Kahana Bay Beach Park at around 2 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.
Prosecutors charged Kanoa with attempted murder on Tuesday. Prosecutors say if the victim dies, Kanoa may be re-charged with murder.
In court on Wednesday, Kanoa's bail was reduced from $2 million to $1 million. If he bails out, he would have to be confined to his home in Waianae and would be subject to GPS monitoring.
Kanoa is still in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center as of Wednesday night.
