Court date scheduled for Gerard Puana's terroristic threatening case | Update

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerard Puana is now scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on April 11, after being charged with terroristic threatening.
The case had been pushed back after the Honolulu prosecutor's office conflicted out and passed the case to the Attorney General's office.
Original 3/15/22:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerard Puana, the man at the center of the Louis and Katherine Kealoha corruption case, was initially scheduled to be in court on Tuesday morning after being charged with terroristic threatening.
But a spokesman for the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney told KITV4, "I've learned that our office has been conflicted out of this case. It is now with the Attorney General's office."
Katherine Kealoha previously worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney.
A spokesman for the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General then told KITV4, "The case you referred to was recently conflicted to our Department and is currently being evaluated for charging..."
Puana was arrested for second-degree terroristic threatening, a misdemeanor, following an incident in Salt Lake on Feb. 15.
The victim wrote in his statement, which was included in the redacted police report, "...male that threatened me three days ago threatened me again, said he had a .38 in his trunk. The other day he had a huge knife and brandished a gun. Threatened to kill me."
Puana was charged and released after posting $100 bail.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.