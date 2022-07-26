Couple in decades old "KGB" photo lived under false identities in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kapolei couple was recently discovered living under false identities since 1987. And decades-old photos of the two in Soviet Secret Service KGB uniforms have now been submitted as evidence by the Federal Government, in an effort to hold the two without bail.
Questions abound as to why the married American-born couple, Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison, decided 35 years ago to assume the identities of two Texas infants, who had died in the 1960s before they turned 1 year old.
Over the years, both husband and wife were issued and then re-issued multiple US passports over the years, each a Social security card, and drivers license under the false identities.
Court documents declare that the Office of the United States Attorney believes the two used additional names, but documents do not detail any motive for the identity theft. Court documents also don't elaborate on ties, current or former, to Russia or the Soviet Union.
Walter Primrose, under the name "Bobby Edward Fort," had a career in the US Coast Guard and recently worked as a Department of Defense contractor. In 2018, both applied for Department of Defense ID cards. The couple also purchased their Kapolei home using the false identifications.
The criminal complaint details how the couple attended high school and college together in Texas. They face 4 felony counts associated to the ID theft.
Questions still linger: Why did a couple born in the US allegedly change their IDs in 1987?
And what are the full implications of the photos of the two in KGB uniform?