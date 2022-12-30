 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother detained for a month in Romania

  • 0
Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother detained for a month in Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate (background) are escorted by police officers in Bucharest on Thursday.

 Octav Ganea/Inquam Photos/Reuters

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother were ordered to be detained for a month on Friday as prosecutors pursued claims of human trafficking and rape.

Authorities in Romania said police served search warrants on Thursday at five homes and took four suspects into custody -- two Britons and two Romanians -- as part of the investigation.

CNN's Irene Nasser and Lauren Kent contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred