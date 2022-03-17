Committee passes bill aimed at reducing Hawaii's female prison population

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Senate committee on Thursday passed a bill that aims to reduce Hawaii's female prison population.
House Bill 2312 proposes to establish the women's corrections implementation commission in the judiciary.
The commission would develop a plan so that women who commit non-violent crimes, especially women with underage children, could participate in a rehab program instead of going to jail.
"There are decades of research that show that by tailoring programs to women we can not only better affect their outcomes but also affect positively the outcomes of their dependent children, who often end up in foster care for women who are incarcerated," testified Jennifer Walsh, Women's Prison Project.
The Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs passed HB 2312 with amendments.
On Wednesday, the House Committee on Corrections, Military, and Veterans passed a separate bill -- Senate Bill 2641 -- which would appropriate money so that minor children can stay with their mothers while the women participate in community-based furlough programs, residential drug treatment programs, and mental health programs.
Both bills are now referred to other committees for consideration.
They're among the several bills that are still alive in the state Legislature that are aimed at reforming women's corrections.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.