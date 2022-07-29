Co-defendant in former Kauai councilmember's drug trafficking ring sentenced to 44 months in prison By KITV Web Staff Jul 29, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Orlando Manguchei mug shot Kauai Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An associate of former Kauai County Councilmember-turned-drug-kingpin Arthur Brun has been sentenced to 44 months in prison.Orlando Manguchei was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition as a felon.Following his 44 months in prison, Manguchei will on supervised release for three years.Back in May, a federal judge sentenced Brun to 20 years in prison for spearheading a drug ring while he was in office.Brun was indicted with 11 other defendants on drug trafficking methamphetamine, assault on a federal law enforcement officer, as well as witness and evidence tampering. Top Stories Former Kauai County Council member Arthur Brun admitted to leading a drug-trafficking organization By KITV Web Staff Crime & Courts Key player in Kauai councilman's drug trafficking ring reaches plea agreement By Duane Shimogawa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arthur Brun Drug Trafficking Crime Criminal Law Prison Orlando Manguchei Ring Co-defendant Federal Judge Kauai Hawaii Lihue More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Armory theft concerns critics Updated Mar 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Kona man faces 10-years in prison in 2021 domestic violence case Updated Jun 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Domestic violence against males often unreported Updated Jul 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Defense contractor living in Hawaii held without bail in ID theft mystery Updated 5 hrs ago Crime & Courts Hawaii teacher pleads not guilty to distributing child porn Updated Jul 1, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect caught on camera setting elderly man ablaze in Chinatown | UPDATE Updated Apr 20, 2022 Recommended for you