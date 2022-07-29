 Skip to main content
Co-defendant in former Kauai councilmember's drug trafficking ring sentenced to 44 months in prison

Orlando Manguchei mug shot

 Kauai Police Department

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An associate of former Kauai County Councilmember-turned-drug-kingpin Arthur Brun has been sentenced to 44 months in prison.

Orlando Manguchei was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

