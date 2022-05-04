City council gives HPD the green light to transfer $3.4 million to help pay for overtime costs

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu City Council has adopted a resolution that will help the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) pay for its projected shortfalls in salaries and current expenses.
The resolution, RES22-086, authorizes HPD to use $3.4 million meant for its administrative services salaries to cover salary shortages in the police chief's office, patrol, special field operations, and investigations.
"It's just the transfer of funds between one program area to another," said Honolulu City Council member Calvin Say.
In his written request to the Council, interim police chief Rade Vanic said: "During the fiscal year, there were significant lump sum payouts, overtime expended for the temporary relocation of the Central Receiving Division's operations, patrol staffing concerns that resulted in expended overtime to increase personnel, non-COVID-19 related expended overtime, and the funding of Bargaining Unit 1 cost increases.
"In addition, gasoline cost increases and unanticipated repairs to the helicopter contributed to the request of transfer funds in current expenses."
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.