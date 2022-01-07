 Skip to main content

City and County of Honolulu employee thwarts child abduction, honored by Mayor

  • Updated
  • 0
Salangsang honored for thwarting kidnapping
City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Mayor Blangiardi honored a City and County of Honolulu employee who sprang into action over the holidays, preventing a child abduction in the heart of Honolulu.

On Dec. 28, 2022, Anuhea Salangsang, who works for the City and County’s Human Resource Department, intervened in an attempted kidnapping near the Fasi Civic Grounds.

According to the City and County’s press release, an unidentified suspect on a motorized bicycle attempted to grab a child playing in the area. Salangsang, a former Kamehameha Schools track and field sprinter, spotted the suspect and intervened by chasing him down and recovering the child. The boy was then returned safely to his grandmother.

“What happened that day transpired in the blink of an eye and I am happy that I was there,” said Salangsang in a press release, explaining, “When I did return to the office everyone was so supportive. Our department is so compassionate and very dedicated from our director and our chief to my own supervisor and everyone that we work with. It’s truly a team that we have here and I come to work and it’s like a family. And it’s so much easier to help our community and the people of our county when we have such support in our office.”

Blangiardi presented Salangsang with a Certificate of Recognition on Friday.

“What Anuhea did that day is nothing short of truly heroic,” said Blangiardi in a press release. “When the moment came, no one told her what to do, she just responded without hesitation to help the young child in need. I am so proud of Anuhea for her valiant call to action and for what she means to our city ‘ohana.”

