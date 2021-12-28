Christmas trees burned at Kane'ohe Bay sandbar 'illegal and disrespectful,' DLNR says

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is warning the community not to burn Christmas trees at Kaneohe Sand Bar.
The DLNR warns that anyone caught could be cited or arrested.
In the past years, social media has shown photographs and videos of large crowds congregating as tree-fueled fires burn.
The State Administrative Rules (HAR) is reminding the public that this activity is a violation and destructive to both the ocean and terrestrial natural resources.
“We receive tips about tree burnings every year and dispatch DOCARE officers to He‘eia Kea Small Boat Harbor, the point-of-departure for boats heading to the sandbar. Unfortunately, we can’t always identify the individuals involved in these illegal and disrespectful activities," said DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) Chief Jason Redulla.
People who witness this violation can report incidents by calling: 808-643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip app.
“Clearly, our officers cannot be everywhere, all the time, and the faster we receive reports about illegal activities, the better chance we have of responding in time to educate violators, and when necessary to cite them. All we ask is for everyone to respect the ‘aina,” said Redulla.