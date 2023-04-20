Chicken fight shooting victims honored in Maili vigil

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) - A beautiful night, but a somber atmosphere in Maili as more than 100 people gather to honor the fallen victims of Friday night’s chicken fight violence – an act that many are saying shows how a move away from this kind of violence is really necessary.
Friends, family, and community members came together at Maili Beach Park Thursday for a special vigil remembering the two shooting victims, Gary and Cathy Rabellizsa.
One of the survivors of the shooting was in attendance to offer his support, but many of those close to the victims say they just want to move on, and that they don’t want Maili to be thought of in such a violent light.
“A community doesn’t need to be labeled with this negative impact,” said Mark Kekaileonui Hayworth, a priest at Halau Waa Episcopal Church. “A community can be labeled as an uplifting community coming together as one, and that’s really, I think, what something like this is all about, to be sure that we’re all here for each other.”
Many of the vigil-goers noted that they came in support of non-violence, and want to remind the community that peace is always possible.
“The killing of another life is not necessary,” added assisting priest Haaheo Guanson of the Cathedral of St. Andrew. “We want to end the violence–end the violence now–here in this community and in Hawaii and in the world. It’s all too much going on.”
State Representative Darius Kila gave a speech during the vigil, and says that this act of unnecessary gun violence highlights the changes that he hopes to help bring to Hawaii law.
“There are some things that are coming out in the legislature to tighten up some of the regulations around firearms, but also knowing that we have to come down on criminal activity, criminals who take advantage of the judicial system and the lack of enforcement,” Kila said.
Overall, while the Maili community will continue to remember these shooting victims, they are now just working to move on, and move forward.
