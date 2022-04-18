 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Chase suspect crashes into parked car, pole in Honolulu | UPDATE

Honolulu Chase and Crash 4/18
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One person was arrested following a police chase and crash that caused Honolulu Police to shut down a section of Young Street, Monday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. A surveillance camera was rolling at the moment a chase suspect sideswiped a car and crashed into a pole near Young Street and Punahou Street. Following the crash, police say the suspect attempted to escape on foot but was soon caught by officers.

According to police, the suspect -- only identified as a 35-year-old man -- was arrested on complaints of vehicle theft, resisting an order to stop, harassing a police officer, and driving without a valid license.

The crash caused HPD to shut down Young Street from Kalakaua Avenue to Punahou Street. The roadway has since been reopened.

There have been no reports of injuries. This case remains under investigation.

