 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Car drives into a group of Los Angeles-area law enforcement recruits, injuring 25, including 5 critically

  • Updated
  • 0
Car drives into a group of Los Angeles-area law enforcement recruits, injuring 25, including 5 critically

An investigator walks past a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, California, on Wednesday, November 16.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

A 22-year-old drove a car into a group of recruits from various law enforcement agencies across the Los Angeles County area Wednesday, injuring 25, including five who are listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Another four recruits suffered moderate injuries, while 16 others sustained minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The driver also suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher said. All were taken to local hospitals.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred