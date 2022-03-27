Candelight Vigil Held For Round Top Drive Shooting Victim

Police interviewed three witnesses who recognized and identified Nainoa Damon as the person who murdered Haaheo Kolona on Round Top Drive last Friday, according to newly released court documents. Damon made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.
As the sound of Ha'aheo Kolona's recorded singing voice echoes through the air at his remembrance ceremony, there are a lot of tears and hugs. This seems appropriate based on who Kolona was. "Ha'aheo hugged everybody all the time more than once> He hugged hello, hugged hello again, and hugged everyone goodbye," said family friend Anna Baker.
A teenager was shot and killed at a scenic lookout in the Tantalus area early Friday morning, Honolulu Police confirm. Now, police have identified the suspected shooter.
Court documents say Kolona was shot after drawing a gun to stop the robbery of a friend. "Since he was young, he stood up for people. We can only believe that's what he was doing and how he went," said Baker.
Friends and family say the teenager was industrious. Since the age of 16 he tried start his own skating apparel company. "His mom helped him invest in it. But instead of selling the shirts, he actually gave them all away to all the neighborhood kids. He made no money," laughed Baker.
Kolona's friendliness came out in his favorite place, the skatepark. The friendliness and camaraderie of the park, he spread throughout his life to others. "No matter what kind of day you were having, the minute you see him, you would be happy. He was always filled with excitement even if it was for nothing, He was always excited and happy to see people," said Baker.
Honolulu police say the Round Top Drive murder suspect has turned himself into the Wahiawa police station on Saturday.
Police say Kolona knew his shooter, and the incident does not appear to be a random act. 19 year old Nainoa Damon is awaiting trial for the March 18th killing at a popular scenic lookout. The suspect allegedly tried to rob Kolona's friend at gunpoint. Kolona drew his own gun for protection, which is when he was shot in the stomach. The shooter then ran away. Kolona's friends drove him to the hospital where he died.