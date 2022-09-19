 Skip to main content
California woman who faked her own kidnapping sentenced to 18 months in prison

Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to charges of fraud and lying to police for telling authorities she was the victim of a kidnapping.

 Shasta County Sheriff

Sherri Papini, the California mother who faked her own kidnapping in 2016 in a hoax that was exposed with the help of advances in DNA technology, was sentenced to a year and a half in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Judge William B. Shubb determined Papini, 40, should serve 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release after she admitted to the hoax and pleaded guilty in April to mail fraud and making false statements. She was also ordered to pay nearly $310,000 in restitution.

