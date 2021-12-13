Offers go here

BWS, EMS employees warned of possible identity theft after hackers target payroll vendor

  Updated
  • 0
Cyber Crime - Hacker Generic
Shutterstock

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Employees at the Board of Water Supply and Emergency Medical Services are being warned of possible identity theft following a cyber-attack targeting a widely-used payroll vendor.

According to a press release, the attack was discovered Sunday evening, disrupting Kronos Private Cloud (KPC) services, including Kronos Workforce which is the timekeeping system used by BWS and EMS.

Both BWS and EMS said the attack does not affect customer data.

BWS employees are being advised to check their credit reports and to check for unusual activity. Officials said they immediately shut off all access to Kronos as soon as they learned of the attack.

A spokesperson for EMS told KITV4 the attack did not compromise its employees' personal information. The agency said its employees are manually inputting their hours as they have done before in the past. EMS, too, immediately shutdown access to Kronos when the attack was discovered.

The attack on KPC is a ransomware attack, Kronos parent company UKG said. Officials at UKG are still working to determine “the nature and scope” of the attack.

This is the second reported cyber-attack that has affected an agency in Hawaii. On Dec. 9, Oahu Transit Services – which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van – was the target of a cyber-attack. Service was severely disrupted to TheHandi-Van customers. OTS said service was fully restored on Dec. 10.

There is no evidence the attack on OTS’ servers is related in any way to the attack on Kronos’ servers.

