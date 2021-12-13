BWS, EMS employees warned of possible identity theft after hackers target payroll vendor

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Both BWS and EMS said the attack does not affect customer data.
BWS employees are being advised to check their credit reports and to check for unusual activity. Officials said they immediately shut off all access to Kronos as soon as they learned of the attack.
A spokesperson for EMS told KITV4 the attack did not compromise its employees' personal information. The agency said its employees are manually inputting their hours as they have done before in the past. EMS, too, immediately shutdown access to Kronos when the attack was discovered.
The attack on KPC is a ransomware attack, Kronos parent company UKG said. Officials at UKG are still working to determine “the nature and scope” of the attack.
This is the second reported cyber-attack that has affected an agency in Hawaii. On Dec. 9, Oahu Transit Services – which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van – was the target of a cyber-attack. Service was severely disrupted to TheHandi-Van customers. OTS said service was fully restored on Dec. 10.
There is no evidence the attack on OTS’ servers is related in any way to the attack on Kronos’ servers.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.