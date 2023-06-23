Burglary suspect killed, house set ablaze at barricade situation in Pearl City

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas building to 8 to 12 feet
this weekend.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A burglary suspect is dead following a standoff situation with police in Pearl City, early Friday morning.
Honolulu Police officers responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Kalauipo Street around 4 a.m. on a report of a burglary. Once at the home, the situation escalated to a standoff and barricade.
Police shut down Kalauipo Street between Hoomoana Street and Paaaina Street while negotiators attempted to convince the suspect to surrender. A witness told KITV4 he heard police calling out to the suspect over a bullhorn to exit the house.
Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also were called out to the home.
At some point during the standoff, a fire broke out inside the barricaded home. Not long after, witnesses reported heading several gunshots. One witness said he heard police commanding the suspect to “drop the knife” before hearing shots fired. Just before 9 a.m., HPD confirmed that the suspect was dead. The suspect has only been identified as a man in his 30s.
Authorities have not said whose home the suspect was inside. Firefighters who searched the home after extinguishing the fire determined no one else was inside.
Neighbors were told to stay inside their homes as the situation unfolded.
Police and EMS said they plan to hold a joint press conference later on Friday with updates.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.