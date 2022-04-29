Burglars target Honolulu public charter school twice in two weeks

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After falling victim to thieves twice in two weeks, a Makiki charter school is now warning others in the area to stay vigilant.
Trevor Atkins, a teacher at Halau Ku Mana, said the school was burglarized sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, April 26-27.
"I entered my classroom and found things out of place. We had a MacBook Pro and an iPad removed as well as a couple of audio and video equipment that we use for our after school student news production class," Atkins said.
Thieves also made off with a sound mixer and musical instruments, including a vintage guitar.
A solar powered mobile studio on campus was also targeted. Its back window was shattered after an attempted break-in.
The studio belongs to non-profit Mana Maoli, which said it's a major setback for students.
"It's very much a mobile classroom, so it's very unfortunate that somebody would try and harm the work that we're doing with our students," said Mana Maoli Community Outreach Manager Li’i Sarsona. "It'll really delay our time in getting back into the classroom."
The school says it's not the first time it's fallen victim to burglars.
"Two weeks ago we had a couple of weed whackers and a couple of chainsaws stolen from our storage facility, the neighboring classroom," Atkins said.
Criminals also stole batteries from the mobile recording studio earlier in the year.
Atkins said in both cases, the crimes seemed to be organized.
“They knew exactly what they were coming for. There was no damage to windows or door locks. They came at the right time. They missed all the flood lights and cameras," Atkins said.
The school now plans to ramp up security.
"We actually haven't experienced break-ins over the past 14 years of our being here in the Valley. It's only this year that we're starting to see an uptick," Atkins said.
Honolulu police have opened a second-degree burglary investigation, so far no arrests have been made.