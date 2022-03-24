Burglars smash into businesses, steal cash registers in Kapolei Marketplace

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A business owner said burglars stole a cash register from his restaurant vandalized several other storefronts at a strip mall in Kapolei, Thursday morning.
Cellphone video of the damage at the Kapolei Marketplace, located in the 500 block of Farrington Highway, was given to KITV4 by Sunny Aweau. On the video, the glass doors of at least three businesses in the marketplace have been smashed in.
The owner of the restaurant “Pho & Company” said the vandals struck just after 3 a.m. The owner says surveillance footage from his restaurant shows a car pull into the parking lot at 3:05 a.m. Shortly after that, five or six people get out of the car and start smashing the doors of the businesses with one big rock – including the front door of Pho & Company, the owner said.
Someone then entered into Pho & Company and stole a cash register. The business owner did not say how much money was stolen. He is waiting to hear back from Honolulu Police on whether or not to release the video publicly.
The owner of Hot Pot Heaven said his business too was hit, with the burglars making off with “all the register systems and cash.”
The owner of a third business that was vandalized, Garden Nail, said her front door was smashed in but said nothing was taken.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.