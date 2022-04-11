Brother of Kathrine Kealoha tied to illegal drug dealing in Day 5 of criminal trial By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Eddie Dowd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The prosecution in the federal drug trafficking trial for the brother of former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Keaoha is in the final stages of presenting its case.On Monday, the prosecution called a key witness to the stand, Joshua Derego another close friend of Dr. Puana.Derego testified that Puana helped him sell pain pills on the black market that Puana had prescribed to him.Derego told the court Puana was "like family to him" and that he went to the Puana Pain Clinic back in 2013 for a shoulder injury.Derego also told the court Puana told him he knew people Derego could sell the drugs to in order to help pay for his children's tuition.Derego said Puana took him to one buyer who paid $2,000 to $3,000 a month for his monthly supply of pain pills.Derego testified that Puana took a $1,000 split for cash for 3-6 months.The prosecution also showed medical records for Derego when he was a patient at the Puana Pain clinic. Derego testified on the stand that some of those medical records contained false information.The defense didn't finish its cross examination of Derego on Monday but one thing lawyers asked Derego is if he lied to a grand jury in 2018. He confirmed he did.The prosecution is expected to finish with their witness in the next few days. One of those witness still expected is Puana's sister Kathrine Kealoha.Read more of KITV4's coverage of the trial: Day 4 of the trial for brother of Kathrine Kealoha brings out years of FBI evidence Prosecution calls law enforcement witnesses on Day 3 of drug trial for Big Island doctor 2:02+2 Drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, enters Day 2 Day 1 of drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, begins Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rudypuana Kealoha Joshderego Derego Joshua Derego Prosecution Puana Pain Clinic Law Medical Record Cross Examination Kathrine Kealoha Brother Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Video PETA Reward: Up to $5,000 Offered in Fatal Dog-Stabbing Case Updated Mar 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in unprovoked attack on elderly man in Kalihi Updated Apr 2, 2022 Crime & Courts Man, 25, stabbed to death at Waikiki apartment, 2 suspects arrested Updated Nov 21, 2021 Video Automated External Defibrillator saves life of Washington State man in Hawaii Updated Mar 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Woman accused of running over, killing woman in Wahiawa arrested Updated Nov 22, 2021 Top Stories Arson suspected in early-morning house fire in Waipahu | Update Updated Mar 2, 2022 Recommended for you