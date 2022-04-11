 Skip to main content
Brother of Kathrine Kealoha tied to illegal drug dealing in Day 5 of criminal trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Derego
By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The prosecution in the federal drug trafficking trial for the brother of former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Keaoha is in the final stages of presenting its case.

On Monday, the prosecution called a key witness to the stand, Joshua Derego another close friend of Dr. Puana.

Derego testified that Puana helped him sell pain pills on the black market that Puana had prescribed to him.

Derego told the court Puana was "like family to him" and that he went to the Puana Pain Clinic back in 2013 for a shoulder injury.

Derego also told the court Puana told him he knew people Derego could sell the drugs to in order to help pay for his children's tuition.

Derego said Puana took him to one buyer who paid $2,000 to $3,000 a month for his monthly supply of pain pills.

Derego testified that Puana took a $1,000 split for cash for 3-6 months.

The prosecution also showed medical records for Derego when he was a patient at the Puana Pain clinic. Derego testified on the stand that some of those medical records contained false information.

The defense didn't finish its cross examination of Derego on Monday but one thing lawyers asked Derego is if he lied to a grand jury in 2018. He confirmed he did.

The prosecution is expected to finish with their witness in the next few days. One of those witness still expected is Puana's sister Kathrine Kealoha.

Read more of KITV4's coverage of the trial:

Day 4 of the trial for brother of Kathrine Kealoha brings out years of FBI evidence
Prosecution calls law enforcement witnesses on Day 3 of drug trial for Big Island doctor
Drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, enters Day 2
Day 1 of drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, begins

