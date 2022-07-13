 Skip to main content
Boy,12, accused of attacking 14-year-old boy with machete at Kalakaua Middle School

Handcuffs generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 12-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly attacking another boy with a machete at Kalakaua Middle School, in the Kalihi area, in June.

The alleged attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 23.

According to the report by the Honolulu Police Department, the 12-year-old boy struck a 14-year-old boy at least one time with a machete, inflicting serious injuries. 

The 12-year-old boy was arrested by Crime Reduction Unit officers on July 12.

Investigators did not say what prompted the attack nor did they explain why it took nearly three weeks to make an arrest in the case.

The current condition of the 14-year-old has not been released.

"Kalakaua Middle has an open campus where the likelihood of trespassing is high," says Kalakaua Middle School officials shared in a statement. "The individuals involved in the incident were on campus after-hours illegally. Since the incident, the school has been vigilant about locking the back gate right after summer school ends to further deter trespassing."

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified due to their ages. This case remains under investigation.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

