Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning.
Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
No suspicious items were found during the search and students and staff were allowed to return to the building around 12:40 p.m., police said.
Authorities initially closed all lanes of South King Street at Ward Avenue due to the investigation.
Investigators have not said if they know yet who made the threat and what possible charges they could be facing. According to the Honolulu County Prosecutor's Office, calling in a phony bomb threat will
most likely be treated as a misdemeanor terroristic threatening case, punishable by up to one year in jail.
If the caller phones 911 to report a phony bomb threat, that would also be misuse of the 911 system, which is also a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a spokesperson told KITV4.
School administrators sent the following letter home to parents and guardians about the incident:
