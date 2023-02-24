 Skip to main content
Body of 22-year-old Kauai homicide suspect believed found in Kokee

  • Updated
  • 0
Kody Kalei Gardner
Courtesy: Kauai Police Department

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The body of a 22-year-old Kauai man, wanted in connection with a homicide in the Kalaheo area, is believed to have been found in Kokee, police investigators said.

According to KPD, 22-year-old Kody Kalei Gardner allegedly was involved in a domestic altercation with his father, 52-year-old Delwood Kalei Gardner, at a home on Kuilei Street in Lawai on Feb 16. During that altercation, Delwood was killed.

An error occurred