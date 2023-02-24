Body of 22-year-old Kauai homicide suspect believed found in Kokee

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The body of a 22-year-old Kauai man, wanted in connection with a homicide in the Kalaheo area, is believed to have been found in Kokee, police investigators said.
According to KPD, 22-year-old Kody Kalei Gardner allegedly was involved in a domestic altercation with his father, 52-year-old Delwood Kalei Gardner, at a home on Kuilei Street in Lawai on Feb 16. During that altercation, Delwood was killed.
Investigators later said that Delwood was killed after he was stabbed in the neck multiple times.
Police said Kody fled the scene in a white 2017 GMC pickup, which was later found in Kokee at the Waimea Canyon Lookout.
On Friday, Kauai County authorities said they may have located Kody’s body, however, because of the remote location, the body has not yet been recovered and thus the identity has not yet been confirmed.
“Due to the ongoing windy, rainy, and cloudy weather conditions and remote location, we have not yet been able to recover the body,” said Kauai Police Department Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in a press release.
Ponce said, due to safety concerns, crews will continue their recovery efforts in the near future when favorable weather conditions return.
This case remains under investigations. Police said they do not suspect foul play is a factor in Kody’s death. Preliminary findings indicate Kody’s death was caused by a fall from height, police said.
A motive for the killing has not been released, but according to family, Kody suffered from mental illness, police said.
“Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones, and all affected by this tragedy,” said Ponce. “We thank all our partners involved in this multiagency search and the public for your patience and support.”
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.