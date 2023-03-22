 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Body is 17-year-old accused of shooting 2 at Denver high school, Colorado coroner confirms

Sheriff deputies block a road in a Colorado town where authorities found an abandoned car that belonged to the suspect in a shooting of two administrators at a Denver high school Wednesday.

 Thomas Peipert/AP

The body of a 17-year-old who allegedly shot and wounded two staff members Wednesday at a Denver high school was found hours later in Park County, the coroner's office said, as a community already reeling from a fatal shooting last month found itself debating whether armed officers belong in schools.

The Park County Coroner's Office confirmed the body found in a wooded area Wednesday evening was Austin Lyle, who police said fled East High School that morning after he allegedly shot and wounded two staff members.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Andi Babineau, Steve Almasy, Tina Burnside, Joe Sutton, Whitney Wild, Andy Rose and Christina Zdanowicz contributed to this report.

