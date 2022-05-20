Body found near tree on the Big Island now being investigated as homicide

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The body of a 63-year-old man was found near a tree in the Kailua-Kona on Tuesday. Now, Big Island police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.
The body was discovered on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. by a tree near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, according to Hawaii Island Police. Officers with the Kona patrol division made the discovery after receiving a call about a lifeless body at that location.
A forensic pathologist conducted an autopsy on Friday and determined the manner of death to be homicide, prompting police to reclassify the case as a second-degree murder investigation.
An exact cause of death has not been released and police have not put out any information regarding a possible suspect or motive.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Ray Fukada of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281 or email Ray.Fukada@hawaiicounty.gov.
