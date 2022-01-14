Body found in Waipahu acupuncture clinic being investigated as murder

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas around 10 feet due to a west-northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The death of a Waipahu man, found inside his acupuncture clinic on Thursday, is now being investigated as a murder, Honolulu Police said.
HPD has identified the victim as 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara. His body was discovered inside the Tokuhara Acupuncture clinic -- located in the 94-300 block of Waipahu Depot St. – just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Investigators say Tokuhara was shot to death. Police are now asking for any possible witnesses to come forward with help in identifying a possible suspect or suspects.
Police have not released a possible motive for the crime nor have they said if surveillance footage was available from the area. No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
