Birano, 49, charged with multiple offenses relating to a shooting in Kalihi

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - An Oahu grand jury indicted Arthur Birano on Wednesday and charged him with various offenses relating to a shooting in Kalihi back on November 2021.
“We will hold Birano accountable for his violent actions that have no place in our city, Upon conviction, he will be removed from Honolulu’s streets for good, I thank the Honolulu Police Department for its diligence and hard work in investigating this case,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.
He is currently being held at the Honolulu Police Department and per the request of the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Birano will be held without bail pending his trial.
Birano was indicted and charged with the following offenses:
One count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree
Two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
One count of Burglary in the First Degree
One count of Abuse of Family or Household Members
Four counts of Carrying or Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony
One count of Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver
One count relating to unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm