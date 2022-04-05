Bill would allow police to arrest those who refuse to provide identification during a traffic stop

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- When police stop drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians for breaking the law, officers ask for their personal information. Currently, if the person refuses to provide that information, police can issue a citation.
A bill moving through the Legislature would elevate the offense to a petty misdemeanor, giving police the power to arrest someone who refuses to provide his or her name, address, and proof thereof during a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, the Hawaii Senate Judiciary committee is set to decide on whether to move House Bill 1453 forward.
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) supports the bill, saying in written testimony that "the requirement to issue a citation for this offense is not practical when the violator refuses to provide the information required for a citation."
The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers also supports the bill.
However, the Office of the Public Defender opposes the bill, saying in written testimony that "many of our homeless cannot provide proof of identification for the simple reason that they do not possess any form of identification."
In Hawaii, a petty misdemeanor is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
