Big Island woman charged for criminal property damage, firearms offenses, and resisting an order to stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Levon Vares-Young

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 31-year-old Levon Vares-Young was charged in relation to two incidents, a prohibited possession of firearms and ammunition related incident that occurred on July 19, 2023 and a criminal property damage and resisting an order to stop incident which took place on January 15, 2023.

Vares-Young made her initial appearance in Hilo District Court on the firearms charges on Friday, July 21. Her bail is currently set at $200,000.

