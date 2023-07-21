Big Island woman charged for criminal property damage, firearms offenses, and resisting an order to stop

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 31-year-old Levon Vares-Young was charged in relation to two incidents, a prohibited possession of firearms and ammunition related incident that occurred on July 19, 2023 and a criminal property damage and resisting an order to stop incident which took place on January 15, 2023.
Vares-Young made her initial appearance in Hilo District Court on the firearms charges on Friday, July 21. Her bail is currently set at $200,000.
Vares-Young appeared in Hilo District Court on Thursday, July 20 for the criminal property damage and resisting an order stop related charges. Her bail was maintained at $15,000.00 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 24, 2023.
As the first Complaint alleges, Vares-Young was charged with four counts of Ownership or Possession of a Firearm Prohibited and four counts of Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited.
As the second Complaint alleges Vares-Young was charged with Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Third Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Duty Upon Striking Unattended Vehicle or Other Property, and Fraudulent Use of Plates.
The most serious charge, Ownership or Possession of a Firearm and/or Ammunition Prohibited, is a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of a either a ten-year prison term or four-years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four-years probation and up to twelve months in jail.