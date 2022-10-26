Big Island woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the leg during argument

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island woman was arrested on Monday after police say she stabbed her boyfriend inside their home in Hilo.
Big Island police officers responded to the home on Puueo Road on a report of an unknown disturbance just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday. When officers arrived they said they found the victim suffering from a stab wound in his upper leg.
The man told police that his girlfriend, identified as 34-year-old Tabree Pea, stabbed him in the leg during an argument in their home.
After the incident, Pea ran off towards downtown Hilo. Police found her near the Hilo Library where she was arrested. During the arrest, police said they found a plastic baggy containing a crystal-like substance lying on the ground next to Pea. They also said they found a glass smoking pipe with residue in her possession.
Both the pipe and the substance later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, police said.
Pea was charged with second-degree assault, abuse of a family household member, and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Her bail was set at $5,000. She was scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
