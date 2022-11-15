 Skip to main content
Big Island water customers urged to confirm payments after Hilo drop box vandalized

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Hawaii County water customers are being asked to call the Department of Water Supply customer service to confirm their payments were received after a payment drop box in Hilo was vandalized twice in the last week.

The thief or thieves struck the payment drop box outside of the Hawaii County DAS main office on Kekuanaoaa Street in Hilo two times – once on Nov. 9 over the Election Day holiday and again on Nov. 11 on Veteran’s Day. Both incidents happened while the Waiakea Office Plaza was closed, officials said.

