Big Island water customers urged to confirm payments after Hilo drop box vandalized

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Hawaii County water customers are being asked to call the Department of Water Supply customer service to confirm their payments were received after a payment drop box in Hilo was vandalized twice in the last week.
The thief or thieves struck the payment drop box outside of the Hawaii County DAS main office on Kekuanaoaa Street in Hilo two times – once on Nov. 9 over the Election Day holiday and again on Nov. 11 on Veteran’s Day. Both incidents happened while the Waiakea Office Plaza was closed, officials said.
In each incident, the box was pried open. Now, officials are asking anyone who made a payment to that box – between late Monday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 9, or between late Thursday, November 10, and Sunday, November 13 – to call Customer Service at 808-961-8060 to confirm their payment was received and credited to their account.
Customers may have also used that same drop box to pay for their sewer and solid waste bills. They are also advised to call the county Department of Environmental Management Wastewater Division at 808-961-8338 to confirm their payment was received. You can also call the Solid Waste Division at 808-961-8339.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hawaii Police Department at 808-935-3311.